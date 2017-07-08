Padres' Wil Myers: Performs in new role

Myers batted atop the Padres' lineup Friday, going 3-for-4 with his 10th stolen base of the season in a win over the Phillies.

Manager Andy Green swapped Jose Pirela and Myers in his batting order, using the 26-year-old in the leadoff spot for the first time this season. The move was made in an effort to spark an underperforming San Diego offense. The slugging first baseman did his best leadoff man impersonation, getting on base three times and reminding fantasy owners that he does have some speed in his legs. While Pirela's placement in the heart of the order is warranted, one would assume that Myers' ability to hit for power and drive in runs would be better suited in the middle of the order. That said, the new configuration produced a win for the Friars, so Green is sticking with the same lineup Saturday against the Phillies.