Padres' Wil Myers: Shows wrist is healthy with home run Sunday

Myers -- who had a minor wrist injury scare Saturday -- remained in the lineup Sunday and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in a loss to Detroit.

The wrist injury Myers suffered on a collision at first base Saturday was never considered serious, but the home run further assures his fantasy owners that there is nothing to worry about. With 15 homers, the 26-year-old on pace to match last year's mark of 28, with his steals (nine) not lagging too far behind. Another 20-20 season seems likely.