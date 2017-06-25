Padres' Wil Myers: Suffers wrist scare, stays in game

Myers had to be checked on after his left wrist was involved in a collision at first base Saturday, but he stayed in the game, finishing 0-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in a 7-3 win over the Tigers.

The wrist that Nick Castellanos ran into Saturday was the same wrist that required Myers to undergo season-ending surgery in 2015, according to Dennis Lin of The San Diego Union-Tribune. The fact that the slugger stayed in the game is a positive sign that he avoided an injury, but this is certainly a situation to monitor considering the effect wrist injuries -- even minor -- can have on a hitter's power. Myers is currently slashing .258/.329/.470 with 14 home runs and nine steals through 79 games.