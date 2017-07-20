Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Could hit from both sides Thursday

Solarte (oblique) could be cleared Thursday to take batting practice from both sides of the plate, Dennis Lin of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The oblique issue that has sidelined Solarte for the past month apparently isn't as problematic when he swings the bat, but the injury continues to hamper him in the field. Until Solarte is able to perform full baseball activities for a few days in a row, a rehab assignment shouldn't be considered forthcoming. Solarte's extended absence has allowed rookie Carlos Asuaje to see regular starts at second base.