Solarte went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs in Wednesday's road win against the Rockies.

The 29-year-old Venezuelan wasted his first two games of this three-game set at Coors Field, going 0-for-6 with two strikeouts, but those were uncharacteristic among his performances this year. After all, Solarte is off to a big start, hitting .324 with a couple homers and 10 RBI through 10 games. He's been very hard to strike out (just three in 37 at-bats), which makes it seem like Solarte may reasonably repeat or exceed last season's .286 batting average.

