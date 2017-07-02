Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Expected back after All-Star break

Padres manager Andy Green said Sunday that he's hopeful Solarte (oblique) will be able to return from the disabled list for the team's first game out of the All-Star break, Bill Center of Padres.com reports.

Solarte has been sidelined since June 20 with the left oblique strain, and though he has yet to return to full baseball activities, he's said to be making progress in his recovery. It's expected that Solarte will increase the intensity of his workouts this week before potentially heading out on a rehab assignment at a minor-league affiliate. Once he returns from the DL, Solarte would likely take back regular duties at the keystone from Carlos Asuaje.