Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Records three singles in losing effort
Solarte went 3-for-5 with three singles and a run scored in Monday's 7-6 loss to Arizona.
After a recent cold stretch, Solarte now has a modest five-game hitting streak and raised his average to .267 with his third three-hit performance of the season. The 29-year-old doesn't hit for much power, but his high contact rate makes him a good bet to help owners once again with a respectable average. Solarte's multi-position eligibility is another aspect that makes him a decent utility player in deep mixed formats.
