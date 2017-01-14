Solarte and the Padres agreed to a two-year contract extension, with team options for two additional years, on Friday.

The terms of the contract were not disclosed, but the contract buys out two of Solarte's arbitration year and could be extended through 2020 at the Padres' discretion. Solarte is coming off his best year with the bat, one which saw him hit .286/.341/.467 with 15 home runs and 71 RBI over just 109 games. He will head into the 2017 season as the Padres' regular third baseman, and figures to slot into a spot near the top of the Padres' batting order.