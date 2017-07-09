Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Targeting rehab assignment after All-Star break

Solarte (oblique) will likely embark on a rehab assignment shortly after the All-Star break, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

He has begun taking swings from the left side of the plate, and will not be ready to come off the DL for the start of the second half, contrary to a previous report. Assuming he does go on a rehab assignment next weekend, he could be back before the end of July.

