Padres' Zach Lee: Curiously effective at Coors
Lee (1-0) held the Rockies scoreless over 5.1 innings in Coors Field on Wednesday, giving up just two hits along with four walks while striking out three in a 6-0 win.
You won't often see the Rockies get shut out at home, so there are probably a lot of fantasy owners taking an appraising look at Lee right now. Once considered a top prospect for the Dodgers, Lee's now on his third organization; he spent some time with Seattle's Triple-A team last year. As remarkable as it is to frustrate Colorado as Lee did in this one, we're talking about a guy coming off a 6.14 ERA and 6.5 K/9 over 148 innings in the minors last year. He has a rotation spot for now while other guys are injured, but Lee's no post-hype sleeper.
More News
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...