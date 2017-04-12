Lee (1-0) held the Rockies scoreless over 5.1 innings in Coors Field on Wednesday, giving up just two hits along with four walks while striking out three in a 6-0 win.

You won't often see the Rockies get shut out at home, so there are probably a lot of fantasy owners taking an appraising look at Lee right now. Once considered a top prospect for the Dodgers, Lee's now on his third organization; he spent some time with Seattle's Triple-A team last year. As remarkable as it is to frustrate Colorado as Lee did in this one, we're talking about a guy coming off a 6.14 ERA and 6.5 K/9 over 148 innings in the minors last year. He has a rotation spot for now while other guys are injured, but Lee's no post-hype sleeper.