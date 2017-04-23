Padres' Zach Lee: Returns to minors
Lee was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Lee was promoted to the majors in early April to fill Luis Perdomo's spot in the rotation after he was placed on the 10-day disabled list. With Perdomo making his return Sunday, Lee was optioned back to Triple-A. He's a candidate to return to the majors in the future if another injury occurs to one of the team's starters, as the 25-year-old held his own in a difficult matchup with the Rockies at Coors Field on April 12.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...