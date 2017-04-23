Lee was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Lee was promoted to the majors in early April to fill Luis Perdomo's spot in the rotation after he was placed on the 10-day disabled list. With Perdomo making his return Sunday, Lee was optioned back to Triple-A. He's a candidate to return to the majors in the future if another injury occurs to one of the team's starters, as the 25-year-old held his own in a difficult matchup with the Rockies at Coors Field on April 12.