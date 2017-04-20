Altherr was added to Thursday's lineup against the Mets, Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal reports.

Michael Saunders had to be scratched from the lineup with an illness, so Altherr will start in right field and hit fifth Thursday night. Altherr has played in eight games this season, over which he's gone 5-for-16 (.313) and scored five runs.

