Altherr went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's win over Atlanta.

Altherr is sporting a seven-game hitting streak with eight runs, five extra-base hits, four RBI, two stolen bases and a 1.124 OPS. It's always important to be wary of small sample sizes, but the production is impressive nonetheless. Additionally, he's also started six of the seven games and has batted second in each of the past three.