Altherr could see some starts in left field while Howie Kendrick (abdomen) is sidelined, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Daniel Nava has started both games since Kendrick suffered his injury, but Altherr is certain to get some playing time in left field as well. It is likely the Phillies will just go with the hot hand until Kendrick returns.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories