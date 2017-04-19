Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Could see increased action in left field
Altherr could see some starts in left field while Howie Kendrick (abdomen) is sidelined, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Daniel Nava has started both games since Kendrick suffered his injury, but Altherr is certain to get some playing time in left field as well. It is likely the Phillies will just go with the hot hand until Kendrick returns.
