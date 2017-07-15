Play

Manager Pete Mackanin said Altherr is day-to-day with a mild right hamstring strain, Andrew Wagner of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Altherr said he felt a slight pop in his leg while running out a double in the fifth innings of Friday's loss to the Brewers. The Phillies will have a better idea of how much time Altherr might miss after he is examined Saturday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast