Play

Altherr was forced to leave Friday's game against Milwaukee with a hamstring injury, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Altherr appeared to tweak his hamstring after hitting a double to left-center field in the fifth inning of Friday's game. Until we hear from the Phillies training staff, consider him day-to-day.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast