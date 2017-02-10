Altherr has the inside track to be the Phillies' fourth outfielder this season, according to Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia.

Altherr missed a significant portion of last season after he tore a tendon sheath in his left wrist last spring. He hit just .197/.300/.288 with four home runs in 57 games. Altherr has been overly aggressive in the majors, striking out at a 30.4 percent clip last year, and he became a heavy groundball hitter last season, while seeing his flyball rate drop from 38 percent in 2015 to just 22 percent. Some of that decline could be because of his wrist, which likely needed more time to return to full strength after his surgery. Altherr still has the enticing power and speed skills that made him a sleeper entering last season, and he could surprise if he's healthy and gets an opportunity for increased playing time at some point this season.