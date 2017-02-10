Altherr has the inside track to be the Phillies' fourth outfielder this season, according to Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia.

He missed a significant portion of the 2016 season after he tore a tendon sheath in his left wrist last spring, eventually hitting just .197/.300/.288 with four home runs in 57 games. Altherr has been overly aggressive in the majors, striking out at a 30.4 percent clip last year, and he also became a heavy groundball hitter, seeing his flyball rate drop from 38 percent in 2015 to just 22 percent in 2016. Some of that decline could be because of his wrist, which likely needed more time to return to full strength after his surgery. He still has the enticing power and speed that made him a sleeper candidate entering last season, and he could surprise if he's healthy and gets an opportunity for increased playing time at some point.