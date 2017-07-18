Manager Pete Mackanin said he expects Altherr (hamstring) to come off the disabled list after his 10 days are up, Patrick Pinak of MLB.com reports.

Altherr was placed on the disabled list Monday with a mild hamstring strain. He will undergo a precautionary MRI Tuesday. Daniel Nava and Cameron Perkins will see additional playing time in the outfield while Altherr is sidelined.

