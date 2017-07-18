Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Expected to miss minimum amount of time on DL
Manager Pete Mackanin said he expects Altherr (hamstring) to come off the disabled list after his 10 days are up, Patrick Pinak of MLB.com reports.
Altherr was placed on the disabled list Monday with a mild hamstring strain. He will undergo a precautionary MRI Tuesday. Daniel Nava and Cameron Perkins will see additional playing time in the outfield while Altherr is sidelined.
More News
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Lands on DL as expected•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Will likely land on DL•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Day-to-day with hamstring strain•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Exits with leg injury•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Homers out of leadoff spot•
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...