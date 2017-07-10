Altherr went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and a steal Sunday against San Diego.

Altherr was put in the leadoff spot for the first time this season and rewarded manager Pete Mackanin for the decision with a strong performance. He and Freddy Galvis went deep back-to-back in the seventh inning as part of a six-homer barrage in this 7-1 win. Altherr's steal was his fifth of the season, but he could start running more if Mackanin chooses to keep him at the top of the order.