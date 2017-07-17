Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Lands on DL as expected
Altherr was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a strained right hamstring, Ryan Lawrence of PhillyVoice.com reports.
As anticipated, the young outfielder will hit the DL as a corresponding move to allow Cesar Hernandez to return from his own stay on the disabled list. Altherr has been out since Friday, so he will be eligible to return on July 25, although it's unclear if that is a feasible return date or not. With a spot now open in the outfield, Daniel Nava seems to be in line for regular playing time.
