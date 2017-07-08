Altherr is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres, Ryan Lawrence of The Philly Voice reports.

Altherr receives a day off after starting the past two games in the outfield, going 3-for-6 with two RBI and one walk in those contests. The 26-year-old has been playing well this season, hitting .279/.348/.513 with 13 home runs and 43 RBI in 76 games. Nick Williams takes over in right field while batting third Saturday.

