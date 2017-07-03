Altherr is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

Altherr has started the previous nine games and is coming off an 0-for-5, two-strikeout performance Sunday against the Mets, so manager Pete Mackanin likely decided it was an optimal time to give the young outfielder a rest. His move to the bench will allow Daniel Nava to log a second straight start in left field while manning the leadoff spot.