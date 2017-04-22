Altherr is starting in left field and batting second Saturday against the Braves, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

It will be the third consecutive start for the blazing Altherr, who has seven hits in his last 17 at-bats with six runs scored and three RBI. It appeared that Daniel Nava would be in line for a majority of starts when Howie Kendrick (oblique) was sidelined, but this simply hasn't been the case. As long as Altherr stays hot at the dish, he'll likely remain the regular starter.