Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Rides pine Wednesday
Altherr is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Angels, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Altherr failed to collect a hit in two of the past three games, so he'll head to the bench for a night off. Daniel Nava, fresh off the DL, will replace him in right field for the evening.
