Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Second straight muti-hit game
Altherr went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in a 4-3 win over the Braves on Friday.
Altherr started in left field where he will likely continue to see most of his action for the next week or two while Howie Kendrick recovers from an oblique injury. Altherr has been splitting time in left with Daniel Nava, but with seven hits in his last 17 at-bats, including multi-hit games in each of his last two starts, the young outfielder may have earned the lion's share of the playing time until Kendrick returns.
More News
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Added to Thursday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Sits out Thursday•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Will man left field, bat second Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Could see increased action in left field•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Could see increased playing time•
-
Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Might see some starts against righties•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...