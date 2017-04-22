Altherr went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in a 4-3 win over the Braves on Friday.

Altherr started in left field where he will likely continue to see most of his action for the next week or two while Howie Kendrick recovers from an oblique injury. Altherr has been splitting time in left with Daniel Nava, but with seven hits in his last 17 at-bats, including multi-hit games in each of his last two starts, the young outfielder may have earned the lion's share of the playing time until Kendrick returns.