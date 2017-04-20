Altherr is not in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Mets, Ryan Lawrence of The Philly Voice reports.

With Howie Kendrick (abdomen) landing on the disabled list, Altherr remains in the mix for a good chunk of starts in left field, but he'll head to the bench for a day off after starting Wednesday's contest. Daniel Nava will take over in left in his stead.

