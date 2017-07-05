Altherr is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates, Stephen Gross of The Allentown Morning Call reports.

Although he tripled in Tuesday's contest, Altherr also struck out twice, so he'll hit the bench for the second time in three days. Daniel Nava will enter the lineup to plug the hole in the Phillies' outfield.

