Altherr (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers, MLB.com's Todd Zolecki reports.

He suffered a hamstring strain Friday while rounding first base on a double and was promptly removed from the contest. Manager Pete Mackanin will give the talented Altherr at least Saturday off before plugging him back into the lineup. As it stands, Altherr remains day-to-day. Daniel Nava will lead things off for the Phillies on Saturday and Nick Williams will take Altherr's spot in right.