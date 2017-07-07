Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Two RBI in 6-3 loss
Altherr went 2-for-2 with a two-run single and a walk in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Pirates.
Altherr's seventh-inning single with runners on second and third tied the game 3-3, but he also made the second out of the frame trying to stretch it into a double. The 26-year-old outfielder pulled within one RBI of Maikel Franco's team-leading 44 while passing Tommy Joseph for second with this performance. Sustaining that success could be tricky in the second half if Altherr's .349 BABIP begins to drop closer to his career .312 mark.
More News
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...