Altherr went 2-for-2 with a two-run single and a walk in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Pirates.

Altherr's seventh-inning single with runners on second and third tied the game 3-3, but he also made the second out of the frame trying to stretch it into a double. The 26-year-old outfielder pulled within one RBI of Maikel Franco's team-leading 44 while passing Tommy Joseph for second with this performance. Sustaining that success could be tricky in the second half if Altherr's .349 BABIP begins to drop closer to his career .312 mark.