Phillies' Aaron Altherr: Will likely land on DL
Altherr (hamstring), who is out of the lineup Sunday against the Brewers, is expected to be placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to Monday's game against the Marlins, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
With Cesar Hernandez (oblique) set to be reinstated from the DL on Monday, it's likely that the club will put Altherr on the shelf in a corresponding move. The outfielder left Friday's game after tweaking his hamstring in the fifth inning while running to second base. Since he hasn't played since Friday, Altherr will be eligible to return on July 25 against the Astros, assuming he needs only the minimum amount of time to heal.
