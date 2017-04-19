Altherr will bat second in the order and start in left field Wednesday against the Nationals, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

With Howie Kendrick (abdomen) on the disabled list, Altherr has an easier path to at-bats than he did during the first two weeks of the season, though he remains in competition with veteran Daniel Nava for everyday starts in the corner outfield. Nava has reached base in exactly half his plate appearances on the season while Altherr is off to a respectable 4-for-13 start to the campaign, so the two players could be stuck in a timeshare until one clearly separates himself from the other.