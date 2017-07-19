Altherr will be out for three or four weeks after an MRI exam revealed a more severe injury to his hamstring, Matt Gelb of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies had been hopeful Altherr would miss just 10 days after being placed on the DL earlier this week, but it doesn't appear he'll be back until sometime in mid-August. The 26-year-old suffered the strain during last Friday's game against the Brewers, putting a damper on what has been a breakout season at the plate. After hitting just .202 over 57 games last season, he's slashing .288/.359/.539 this year with 14 home runs and 44 RBI. Nick Williams and Daniel Nava will continue seeing plenty of opportunities in Altherr's absence, though the outfield situation could be getting a bit crowded, as Howie Kendrick (hamstring) is set to return from the DL within the next week.