Nola allowed one run on six hits over five innings in a 3-2 loss to the Nationals on Friday. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.

Nola needed 90 pitches to get through five innings, so it wasn't his most efficient outing. He has a 13:2 K:BB through his first 11 innings and has shown increased velocity on his fastball. He could be in for a nice bounce-back season after struggling with elbow issues last year.