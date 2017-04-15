Phillies' Aaron Nola: Allows just one run Friday
Nola allowed one run on six hits over five innings in a 3-2 loss to the Nationals on Friday. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.
Nola needed 90 pitches to get through five innings, so it wasn't his most efficient outing. He has a 13:2 K:BB through his first 11 innings and has shown increased velocity on his fastball. He could be in for a nice bounce-back season after struggling with elbow issues last year.
More News
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Earns win in season debut•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Rough spring•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Manager happy despite struggles Friday•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Shines in spring debut•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Will make Grapefruit League debut Thursday•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Throwing well in camp•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...