Phillies' Aaron Nola: Back is feeling better
Manager Pete Mackanin said Nola's back is feeling much better, Ben Harris of MLB.com reports.
Nola is eligible to be activated from the disabled list Monday, but his spot in the rotation is not due up until next Friday. It is possible the Phillies will have him start earlier than Friday and push back the rest of their rotation. Mackanin said no decisions have been made until they are certain Nola is healthy enough to come off the disabled list next week.
