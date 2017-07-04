Phillies' Aaron Nola: Dominants Pirates for sixth win

Nola (6-5) pitched seven scoreless inning with eight strikeouts during Monday's win over Pittsburgh. He allowed just four hits and a walk.

Nola entered with just three runs allowed and 17 strikeouts through 14.1 innings over his prior two starts, so this was another dominant outing from the youngster. His pitch arsenal matches his pedigree, and the sky is the limit moving forward. It's unlikely he continues to cruise through lineups like he has in his past three starts, but there's also plenty of room for negative regression before it's even worth considering fading him at this stage of the game. Additionally, sometimes everything just clicks, and there is no looking back. Nola lines up to face San Diego at Citizens Bank Park in his next start.