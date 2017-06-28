Phillies' Aaron Nola: Evens record with nine-strikeout performance

Nola (5-5) gave up two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out nine over seven innings in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.

He set a new season high in strikeouts, which helped mitigate the damage from the four free passes. Nola finishes the month of June with a 35:11 in 33:1 innings, and he's completed at least six innings in four of his last five starts. The 24-year-old seems to have turned the page on the back issue that put him on the DL earlier in the season.