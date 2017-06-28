Phillies' Aaron Nola: Evens record with nine-strikeout performance
Nola (5-5) gave up two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out nine over seven innings in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.
He set a new season high in strikeouts, which helped mitigate the damage from the four free passes. Nola finishes the month of June with a 35:11 in 33:1 innings, and he's completed at least six innings in four of his last five starts. The 24-year-old seems to have turned the page on the back issue that put him on the DL earlier in the season.
More News
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fans season-high eight batters in win•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: ERA climbs to 4.76 after loss•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Tagged with fourth loss Sunday•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Picks up third win Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Early exit in Wednesday's loss•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Rocked for five runs Friday•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....