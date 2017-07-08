Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fans nine in Saturday defeat
Nola (6-6) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out nine across eight innings to take the loss Saturday against the Padres.
Nola had a shutout going until giving up a pair of runs in the seventh inning while the offense was only able to provide in a single run of support, leading to his sixth loss of the season. He's allowed just five runs over his last four starts to lower his ERA from 4.76 to 3.59, and he's become a solid fantasy option. He'll make his next start at a time yet to be determined after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Dominants Pirates for sixth win•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Evens record with nine-strikeout performance•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fans season-high eight batters in win•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: ERA climbs to 4.76 after loss•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Tagged with fourth loss Sunday•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Picks up third win Tuesday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...