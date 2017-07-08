Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fans nine in Saturday defeat

Nola (6-6) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out nine across eight innings to take the loss Saturday against the Padres.

Nola had a shutout going until giving up a pair of runs in the seventh inning while the offense was only able to provide in a single run of support, leading to his sixth loss of the season. He's allowed just five runs over his last four starts to lower his ERA from 4.76 to 3.59, and he's become a solid fantasy option. He'll make his next start at a time yet to be determined after the All-Star break.