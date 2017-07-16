Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fans seven Brewers
Nola allowed just two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven batters through six innings during Saturday's loss to Milwaukee. He didn't factor into the decision.
With another strong outing, Nola's down to a 3.54 ERA and 1.20 WHIP for the season while sporting a high-end 9.2 K/9. After a bit of a rough start to the campaign, the 24-year-old righty has now allowed two runs or fewer in six of his past eight outings with at least six strikeouts in each start. Very few hurlers have shown that consistency this year, and considering his pedigree, his climbing fantasy stock is warranted. Nola projects to face the Brewers at Citizens Bank Park in his next start.
More News
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fans nine in Saturday defeat•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Dominants Pirates for sixth win•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Evens record with nine-strikeout performance•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fans season-high eight batters in win•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: ERA climbs to 4.76 after loss•
-
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Tagged with fourth loss Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...