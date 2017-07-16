Phillies' Aaron Nola: Fans seven Brewers

Nola allowed just two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven batters through six innings during Saturday's loss to Milwaukee. He didn't factor into the decision.

With another strong outing, Nola's down to a 3.54 ERA and 1.20 WHIP for the season while sporting a high-end 9.2 K/9. After a bit of a rough start to the campaign, the 24-year-old righty has now allowed two runs or fewer in six of his past eight outings with at least six strikeouts in each start. Very few hurlers have shown that consistency this year, and considering his pedigree, his climbing fantasy stock is warranted. Nola projects to face the Brewers at Citizens Bank Park in his next start.