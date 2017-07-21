Phillies' Aaron Nola: Improved mechanics leading to increased velocity
Phillies pitching coach Bob McClure credits Nola's fastball velocity increase this season to improved pitching mechanics, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Nola tweaked his mechanics in the offseason to use his legs more which helped take some stress off his arm and allows him to add a little more velocity. Last year, he averaged 90.7 mph with his fastball, but has bumped that up to 92 mph this season. Opponents have hit just .226 with a .384 slugging percentage against the fastball this year after teeing off on the pitch last season when Nola dealt with elbow problems. The 2014 first-round pick is 4-3 with a 2.65 ERA and a 59:16 K:BB in 54.1 innings since the beginning of June. He faces the Brewers at home on Friday.
