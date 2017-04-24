Nola was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The move comes after Nola struggled (but still picked up the win) against the Mets in his last start, seeing his fastball velocity dip to 90 mph from his normal 92 mph clip. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined, but the move is retroactive to April 21, making Nola eligible for activation on May 1 against the Cubs should he be ready. The Phillies haven't hinted at a possible fill in for Nola while he is sidelined, but it appears Nick Pivetta could start in his place.