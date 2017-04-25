Phillies' Aaron Nola: Likely to miss one or two starts
GM Matt Klentak said Nola (back) will likely miss only one or two starts, Corey Seidman of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Nola experienced lower back soreness during his start Thursday against the Mets. He received treatment, but felt tightness in side session Sunday. He is eligible to return from the disabled list May 1. Nick Pivetta is expected to take Nola's spot in the rotation while he is sidelined.
More News
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...