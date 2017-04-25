GM Matt Klentak said Nola (back) will likely miss only one or two starts, Corey Seidman of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Nola experienced lower back soreness during his start Thursday against the Mets. He received treatment, but felt tightness in side session Sunday. He is eligible to return from the disabled list May 1. Nick Pivetta is expected to take Nola's spot in the rotation while he is sidelined.