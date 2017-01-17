Nola (elbow) said Tuesday that he will enter spring training without restrictions, Jim Salisbury of CSNPhilly.com reports.

The right-hander said something similar in early November, suggesting he was 100 percent healthy even then, but this is still notable as Nola has been throwing for some time and has avoided setbacks. He said Tuesday that he's feeling "great," now nearly five months removed from suffering a low-grade UCL sprain and a low-grade flexor pronator tendon strain. Nola, who's just 23, figures to see his ADP steadily creep up if he can prove his health in camp.