Phillies' Aaron Nola: Struggles Thursday, but gets win
Nola picked up his second win of the season Thursday in a 6-4 win over the Mets. He allowed four runs on seven hits over five innings with two strikeouts and four walks.
Nola was lucky to get a win because he did not pitch well Thursday. He needed 96 pitches to get through five innings and struggled to put hitters away. Part of the blame for Nola's struggles may be due to not having his best stuff Thursday. His fastball velocity was sitting around 90 mph as opposed to 92 mph in his prior two starts. The drop in velocity is a bit of a concern and bears watching moving forward. Nola will face the Marlins at home in his next start.
