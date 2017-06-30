Phillies' Adam Haseley: Moves up one level Thursday
The Phillies promoted Haseley to Short-Season Single-A Williamsport on Thursday, Corey Seidman of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Haseley, the Phillies' first-round pick this year, went 7-for-12 with a double and triple in three games for the Gulf Coast League Phillies. Haseley could probably be playing in Low-A Lakewood already, but the Phillies want to keep him and Mickey Moniak, who is already at Lakewood, in center field.
