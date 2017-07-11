Phillies' Adam Morgan: Struggling this season
Morgan is 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA and a 24:7 K:BB in 21.2 innings this season.
Morgan has seen his velocity increase and his strikeout rate spike with the move to the pen this season. He's still been quite hittable, however, and his HR/9 has increased by more than a point, leading to his lofty ERA. His roster spot could be in jeopardy in the second half if he doesn't start to show some signs of improvement.
