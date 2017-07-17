Medina credits his improved strikeout rate this season to a combination of attacking the zone more and changes he made to his slider late last season, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Medina mostly threw a loopy curveball as his offspeed pitch last season when he struck out just 34 batters in 64.2 innings for short season Single-A Williamsport. He has used his slider, which is more of a slurve, this season in addition to his curveball and has struck out 97 batters in 81.1 innings at Low-A Lakewood. Pitching coach Brian Sweeney said Medina still has room for improvement with his slider, "He has a great break to it. But it's 82 [mph] max. With the arm speed he has, he could throw it at 88. Then it'll be devastating." The 20-year-old is yet another high-upside arm in the low minors of the Phillies' farm system and should be on the radar of dynasty league owners.