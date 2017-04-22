Phillies' Adonis Medina: Strikes out 10 Friday
Medina tossed seven scoreless innings for Low-A Lakewood on Friday. He allowed five hits while striking out 10 and walking just one.
Medina's strikeout rate was pedestrian in short-season ball last year, but he's made a significant improvement early this season with a 9.5 K/9 through his first three starts. His fastball sits in the 90-95 mph range, but his secondary stuff had been lacking. Improved off-speed pitches could be fueling his improved strikeout rate which bodes well for his future.
