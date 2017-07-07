Tirado was promoted to Double-A Reading this week and moved to the bullpen, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Tirado was 5-4 with a 3.75 ERA and a 57:37 K:BB in 62.1 innings at High-A Clearwater this season. His high-90s fastball gives him the potential to be a weapon in relief if his control starts to improve. He already has a spot on the 40-man roster which could help him earn a look in Philly in September when rosters expand.