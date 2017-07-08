Blanco is slashing .156/.232/.211 with one home run in 90 at-bats this season.

The 33-year-old hasn't touched the Mendoza Line since late May, and is currently mired in a 1-for-23 slump. Blanco's ability to play all four infield spots provides the Phillies with some flexibility, but his ineffectiveness at the plate and inconsistent opportunities limit his fantasy value.