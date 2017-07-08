Phillies' Andres Blanco: Continues to struggle
Blanco is slashing .156/.232/.211 with one home run in 90 at-bats this season.
The 33-year-old hasn't touched the Mendoza Line since late May, and is currently mired in a 1-for-23 slump. Blanco's ability to play all four infield spots provides the Phillies with some flexibility, but his ineffectiveness at the plate and inconsistent opportunities limit his fantasy value.
More News
-
Phillies' Andres Blanco: Struggling in limited role•
-
Phillies' Andres Blanco: Batting fifth Thursday•
-
Phillies' Andres Blanco: Produces in limited role•
-
Phillies' Andres Blanco: Homers Saturday•
-
Phillies' Andres Blanco: Will be primary utility infielder again this season•
-
Phillies' Andres Blanco: Signs one-year deal with Phillies•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...